Ekiti governorship: Oyebanji's victory affirmed by Appeal Court

The ruling was made by a panel of three learned judges who, upon due consideration, dismissed the appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party's candidate, Olusegun Oni, for being bereft of merit.

What happened at the Ekiti governorship election: Oyebanji, a former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government and Chief of Staff, earned his mandate as the Governor of Ekiti State following a contested election, wherein he overcame opponents such as Oni and Bisi Kolawole of the People's Democratic Party.

Oyebanji's politial history: The Biodun Oyebanji has served the government of Ekiti State in various capacities for over two decades, beginning with his appointment in 1999, at the young age of 32, as a top advisor to Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Ekiti State's first democratically elected governor.

Over the years, Oyebanji rose through the ranks, culminating in his appointment as Chief of Staff to the Governor in 2003.

In 2009, he was appointed as the Chairman of the governing board, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre under the federal ministry of youth and sports development (June 2009 – December 2010), before being appointed as the commissioner for integration and inter-governmental affairs in 2010.

The following year, Oyebanji assumed the role of Ekiti's office of transformation strategy and delivery (OTSD) under the administration of Kayode Fayemi.