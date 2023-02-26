ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs in Edo

Onyema Courage

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), three suspects were detained by its agents in the state of Edo for allegedly possessing 20 permanent voter cards (PVCs).

EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs’ in Edo
EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs’ in Edo

The suspects are Afekhana Esther, Comfort Muoneke, and Segun Osaimokhai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the anti-graft agency, Esther, one of the suspects, was apprehended in Benin City's Ward 1 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with 20 PVCs belonging to various individuals.

EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs’ in Edo
EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs’ in Edo Pulse Nigeria

According to the EFCC, the suspect claimed that Muoneke and Osaimokhai gave her the PVCs.

Security agencies detained those who attempted to buy votes and those found with multiple PVCs during the presidential and national assembly elections.

The EFCC claimed on Saturday that its agents intercepted a woman carrying 18 voter registration cards in the Badarwa region of Kaduna state during a sting operation.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to start announcing result of presidential election 6 pm on Sunday

INEC to start announcing result of presidential election 6 pm on Sunday

PDP’s Ajilesoro wins Ife Federal Constituency seat in Osun

PDP’s Ajilesoro wins Ife Federal Constituency seat in Osun

2023 Elections: 23 suspects arrested in Lagos – Police spokesperson

2023 Elections: 23 suspects arrested in Lagos – Police spokesperson

EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs in Edo

EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs in Edo

Tinubu sweeps all LGAs in Ekiti

Tinubu sweeps all LGAs in Ekiti

Dino threatens war over election results as Keyamo calls for cautions

Dino threatens war over election results as Keyamo calls for cautions

2023 Elections: Vote-buying politicians are 'armed robbers' - Jonathan

2023 Elections: Vote-buying politicians are 'armed robbers' - Jonathan

Market Fire: Zulum announces N1bn emergency support for victims

Market Fire: Zulum announces N1bn emergency support for victims

INEC to cancel Tsaragi Polling Unit result over ballot box snatching

INEC to cancel Tsaragi Polling Unit result over ballot box snatching

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi