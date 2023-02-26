The suspects are Afekhana Esther, Comfort Muoneke, and Segun Osaimokhai.
EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs in Edo
According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), three suspects were detained by its agents in the state of Edo for allegedly possessing 20 permanent voter cards (PVCs).
Recommended articles
According to a statement issued on Sunday by the anti-graft agency, Esther, one of the suspects, was apprehended in Benin City's Ward 1 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with 20 PVCs belonging to various individuals.
According to the EFCC, the suspect claimed that Muoneke and Osaimokhai gave her the PVCs.
Security agencies detained those who attempted to buy votes and those found with multiple PVCs during the presidential and national assembly elections.
The EFCC claimed on Saturday that its agents intercepted a woman carrying 18 voter registration cards in the Badarwa region of Kaduna state during a sting operation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng