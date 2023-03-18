EFCC arrests, parades 19 for vote-buying in Kwara

Nzekwe said mandate of the commission was to ensure that money influence in politics was totally cut out and eradicated.

“The suspects were directly involved in vote-buying. We got credible intelligence and we acted on those intelligence.

”Some were arrested in Omu-Aran, Ilorin South and Ilorin West; we were all over the state,” Nzekwe said.

He added that investigation would commence immediately and provisions of the law would be followed afterwards.

”Though, they were picked in different locations across the state with money and Point on Sales (PoS) machines found in their possession, but we will carry out further investigation.