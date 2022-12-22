ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Education: I will visit 10 universities in a year if elected - Peter Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) promised adequate funding for the educational sector to ensure the timely graduation of students from school.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:PeterObi]
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:PeterObi]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“I will not allow them make you stay eight years for a five-year course; five years will be five years.

”If I have a problem with ASUU it is between me and them. You shouldn’t suffer for our disagreement.

“As president, I will participate in the running of the universities, I assure you that when I become president I will visit at least 10 universities in a year.

”I visited over 500 secondary schools when I was a governor in Anambra and all their school prefects have my phone number and I deal with them directly,” he said.

Obi said that if elected, he would ensure that the system works because that would be the reason for electing him.

He added that his administration would be for youths and women, adding, however, that this doesn’t mean that the old people would not be left out completely.

This government is going to be youth and women government; the old people will be there as advisers, they will guide us, we will respect them but the youth will spearhead it,” he said.

Obi promised to increase education funding, grant autonomy to universities, and also grant loans to students and ensure that strike was nipped in the bud finally.

Obi also met with the Rivers traditional rulers in their Chambers and was received by their chairman, His Majesty, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, the Amanyanabo of Opobo.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm satisfied with the Police we are leaving behind – Minister

I'm satisfied with the Police we are leaving behind – Minister

Group promises to deliver 70% FCT votes for Tinubu-Shettima in 2023

Group promises to deliver 70% FCT votes for Tinubu-Shettima in 2023

NDLEA intercepts 338kg of psychotropic substance in Gombe

NDLEA intercepts 338kg of psychotropic substance in Gombe

Caution your children against use of fireworks, Police advise parents

Caution your children against use of fireworks, Police advise parents

Education: I will visit 10 universities in a year if elected - Peter Obi

Education: I will visit 10 universities in a year if elected - Peter Obi

Lagos council boss mobilises residents to INEC office to pick PVCs

Lagos council boss mobilises residents to INEC office to pick PVCs

FG recruiting more policemen to enhance security nationwide – Minister

FG recruiting more policemen to enhance security nationwide – Minister

Military deactivates 57 illegal refineries, arrests oil thieves

Military deactivates 57 illegal refineries, arrests oil thieves

I don’t know quantities of new notes printed — CBN Deputy Governor

I don’t know quantities of new notes printed — CBN Deputy Governor

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)

Igbo presidency: You don't understand your promise – APC to Atiku

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC kicks as 15-year-old schoolgirl launches Tinubu support group

Olusegun Obasanjo and PA Adebanjo.

My reason for joining Obasanjo to support Peter Obi - Adebanjo