Edo governor-elect Okpebholo, deputy kneel to thank Tinubu after election victory

Nurudeen Shotayo

Okpebholo, alongside the deputy governor-elect and some APC chieftains, visited Aso Rock to thank Tinubu after victory in the Edo governorship election.

The duo paid homage to the President at Aso Rock on Thursday, September 26, 2024, to present their certificates of return.

This came barely an hour after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented Okpebholo and Idahosa the certificates at its headquarters in Abuja.

They were accompanied to the Presidential Villa by incumbent deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, other party chieftains from Edo State, and members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

In a video posted on the X account of the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, Okpebholo and Idahosa can be seen bending the knee while shaking hands with Tinubu.

Shaibu and a couple of other APC chieftains also made a similar gesture as the President received them with warm smiles.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, Progressive Governors Forum and the Governor-Elect and Deputy-Governor Elect at the State House after they came to present him their Certificate of Return at the Presidential Villa," Olusegun captioned the video.

Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to beat his closest challenger, Asue Ighodalo of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third in the race with 22,763 votes.

Edo governor-elect Okpebholo, deputy kneel to thank Tinubu after election victory

