ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC presents certificate of return to Okpebholo

Bayo Wahab

This is coming four days after INEC declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate the winner of the poll.

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]
Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Okpebholo received the certificate at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

This is coming four days after the commission declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate the winner of the poll.

In the election, Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to beat his closest contender, Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third in the race with 22,763 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the PDP and its candidate have rejected the result of the poll, alleging that the election was rigged.

While reacting to the election result on Monday, Ighodalo attributed his loss to forces working against the people’s will.

“That day will forever be etched in our history as one of our darkest moments,” he declared, adding that it was a day marked by the “brazen theft of our mandate.”

Despite the outcome, Ighodalo struck a determined tone, encouraging his supporters to remain committed to the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The illusory triumph of evil over good is only temporary,” he said, vowing to continue working towards a better Edo State.

On its part, the PDP vowed to use every legal means to reclaim its mandate.

The acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum said despite intimidations and manipulations, results obtained from the polling units showed that Ighodalo won the election before the figures were allegedly altered.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo governor-elect Okpebholo, deputy kneel to thank Tinubu after election victory

Edo governor-elect Okpebholo, deputy kneel to thank Tinubu after election victory

We're 'very much' aware of economic hardship, FG sympathises with Nigerians

We're 'very much' aware of economic hardship, FG sympathises with Nigerians

Soludo announces free education for senior secondary students in Anambra

Soludo announces free education for senior secondary students in Anambra

Court adjourns Bello’s ₦3bn money laundering trial to Oct 25 for cross-exam

Court adjourns Bello’s ₦3bn money laundering trial to Oct 25 for cross-exam

Senate approves ₦288bn FCTA 2024 supplementary budget for infrastructure

Senate approves ₦288bn FCTA 2024 supplementary budget for infrastructure

INEC presents certificate of return to Okpebholo

INEC presents certificate of return to Okpebholo

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas