The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the clampdown on its governors by security officers in Edo ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), in a statement said that such activities of security agencies were not acceptable.

The lawmaker said that duty of security agents is to ensure the safety of lives and property and not to cause chaos in the state.

“The caucus finds the current siege on governors by men of the Nigeria Police force and other security officials as disturbing and unacceptable ahead of the election.

“As a democratic society, Nigerians should be given the right to free movement, association and above all right to vote leaders of their choice to govern the affairs of the state in the interest of the people.

“However, security agencies have abandoned their core duties to laying siege on governors who are out to perform their legitimate duties in Edo.

“The caucus wishes to draw the attention of Mr president to immediately wade into the matter and allow the people of Edo to vote leaders of their choice.

“We also want to use this medium to draw the attention of the nation and the International community of the security siege on PDP governors in Benin City,” Chinda said.

Chinda said that in as much as governors and other public officials elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), had the liberty to stay in Benin City, PDP governors must not be harassed or stampeded to leave the state.