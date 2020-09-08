Ize-Iyamu made the assertion on Monday, during his ward-to-ward campaign at Ogwa, Esan West and Amahor, Igueben Local Government Areas of the state.

He said Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), missed his chances of reelection when he betrayed the trust of people of the state.

He said it was because the governor could not give account of his stewardship to Edo people that he decided to cross-carpet to PDP where he felt he would not be held accountable for his actions.

“he governor did nothing for Edo people for almost four years and does not deserve a second term because he will also not work for the people,” he said, urging the electorate to vote massively for APC to restore Edo to the path of development.

“We will bring more roads and employ teachers in your schools.

“In the area of Manpower development, our women need more than wrappers, they need money to support their businesses,” Ize-Iyamu said.

At Udo, Igueben council, he promised to construct the road linking the community to Igueben town.

In his remarks, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo, said he withdrew his support for Obaseki because he failed to continue with the upgrade of infrastructure he met on ground.

Oshiomhole said Obaseki could not deliver the dividends of democracy to Edo people, a promise the Governor made during his electioneering campaign in 2016.

“Today, you are complaining of lack of good roads, no teachers, no water because he failed to continue with my work.”