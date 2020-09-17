The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN, reports that the materials were distributed amidst tight security.

The exercise which took place at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Benin branch, was witnessed by political parties’ agents, accredited observers and newsmen.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Timidi Wariowei, INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Edo, said that the distribution of the materials began with the farthest LGAs.

Wariowei said, “So far we have loaded about 11 LGAs. We started from Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Owan East and Owan West among others.

“Some have gone and others are completely loaded and are sorting out their security escort and very soon materials will move to all the local governments.

“From the local governments, the materials will move to Registration Areas Centres (RACs) and from the RACs they will move to the polling units and voting points on Saturday morning.

He said that INEC was fully ready for the election, adding “this is the high point of our preparation, that is moving the materials from the CBN to LGAs’’.