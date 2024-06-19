ADVERTISEMENT
Edo commissioner fights dirty with fellow Obidients over support for Ighodalo

Bayo Wahab

When an Obidient asked him to stop using the movement's name to campaign for Ighodalo, he replied, "Save yourself the misery. Your opinions don't count."

Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor. [Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor/Twitter]
Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor. [Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor/Twitter]

Despite his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ifaluyi-Osibor, who currently serves as Edo State Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science, and Technology, campaigned for Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 general elections.

But as the September 21 election approaches, the politician, who strongly identifies as a member of the Obidient community decided to support Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of his party, in the forthcoming election in the state.

Mr Asue Ighodalo, Ex-chairman of Nigerian Breweries [Business Hallmark]
Mr Asue Ighodalo, Ex-chairman of Nigerian Breweries [Business Hallmark] Pulse Nigeria
However, the commissioner’s online campaigns and support for Ighodalo do not go down well with some members of the Obidients community on X.

Some of them have questioned his commitment to the Obidient movement. Many frown at him using the movement to campaign for a PDP governorship candidate instead of his LP counterpart, Olumide Akpata, who recently gained Peter Obi’s support.

Some Obidients argued that any Nigerian who identifies as a member of the community should back whoever Obi supports because their political affiliation is mainly for the former governor of Anambra State.

But Ifaluyi-Isibor won’t have any of that. He argued that Obi has the right to support whoever he wants but his support is 'insignificant' as far as the Edo election is concerned.

The commissioner further fired back at Obidients who criticised him for campaigning for Ighodalo.

He said nobody has the right to tell him when and how to use the Obidient tag because according to him when he was expending his time and resources on the movement, some of his critics were sitting on the fence.

In his response to some of his critics on Twitter, Ifaluyi-Isibor labelled his them as ‘strangers’ describing some of them as ‘olodo’, a Yoruba word for a dullard.

Responding to another Obidient who asked him to stop using the movement's name to campaign for Ighodalo, he replied, "Save yourself the misery. Your opinions don't count."

