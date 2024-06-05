ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said the Obidient Movement transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure
Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Recommended articles

Obi's comments come as a subtle dig at a recent move spearheaded by the Labour Party's National Chairman, Julius Abure, to establish the Obedient Directorate within the party as part of his repositioning efforts.

The party also appointed Marcel Ngogbehei as Director, Aju Elumelu as Deputy Director (Diaspora), and Mariam Ismaila as the Deputy Director of the directorate.

However, the move met strong resistance from several Obidients who claimed it was an attempt by Abure to usurp Obi's grassroots-driven force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning Abure in a recent statement, 39 leaders of the Obidient movement accused the national chairman of attempting to co-opt the movement, which they claimed predates Obi's defection to the Labour Party, by creating an Obidient Directorate.

In a statement on his X on Wednesday, June 5, 2023, the former Anambra State Governor warned that any individuals claiming to be leaders of the so-called directorate are not members of the broader Obidient movement.

Obi also stressed that the Obidient Movement transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.

"I like to categorically state that the Obidient Movement is not directorate of any particular political party. Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There may be a youth mobilisation directorate in political parties but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party. The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.

It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country. Its membership spans across Africa and the globe, comprising individuals from various backgrounds, including rural communities, and public, private, and corporate entities, united by a shared vision for a New and better Nigeria. Guided by the principles of adaptive and transformative change, progress, discipline, and democratic values, the Obidient Movement advocates for fairness, equity, inclusivity, and justice," his statement partly read

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

This is politically motivated - El-Rufai dismisses Kaduna Assembly's probe

This is politically motivated - El-Rufai dismisses Kaduna Assembly's probe

Stop bragging to Nigerians, you're still paying fuel subsidy, Atiku blasts Tinubu

Stop bragging to Nigerians, you're still paying fuel subsidy, Atiku blasts Tinubu

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi at 83

Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi at 83

Prioritise our welfare - IDPs appeal to Tinubu

Prioritise our welfare - IDPs appeal to Tinubu

Wike inaugurates Goodluck Jonathan Way, promises Tinubu to complete 2nd phase

Wike inaugurates Goodluck Jonathan Way, promises Tinubu to complete 2nd phase

16 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

16 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

Reps demand living wage for workers, fault labour for shutting down national grid

Reps demand living wage for workers, fault labour for shutting down national grid

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC appreciates Nigerians for supporting Tinubu

APC appreciates Nigerians for supporting Tinubu

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project, Peter Obi

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure