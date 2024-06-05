Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Obi's comments come as a subtle dig at a recent move spearheaded by the Labour Party's National Chairman, Julius Abure, to establish the Obedient Directorate within the party as part of his repositioning efforts.

The party also appointed Marcel Ngogbehei as Director, Aju Elumelu as Deputy Director (Diaspora), and Mariam Ismaila as the Deputy Director of the directorate.

However, the move met strong resistance from several Obidients who claimed it was an attempt by Abure to usurp Obi's grassroots-driven force.

Condemning Abure in a recent statement, 39 leaders of the Obidient movement accused the national chairman of attempting to co-opt the movement, which they claimed predates Obi's defection to the Labour Party, by creating an Obidient Directorate.

Obi rejects directorate

In a statement on his X on Wednesday, June 5, 2023, the former Anambra State Governor warned that any individuals claiming to be leaders of the so-called directorate are not members of the broader Obidient movement.

Obi also stressed that the Obidient Movement transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.

"I like to categorically state that the Obidient Movement is not directorate of any particular political party. Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement.

"There may be a youth mobilisation directorate in political parties but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party. The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.