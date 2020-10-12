Consequently, the member, representing Esan West, Mr Marcus Onobun, has been elected as the new speaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okiye’s impeachment followed a motion moved by the House Leader, Mr Henry Okhuarobo and seconded by Mr Yekini Idaiye, representing Akoko-Edo I.

The motion for the nomination of the new speaker was moved by Mr Ephraim Aluebhosele, representing Igueben, while it was seconded by Mr Emmanuel Agbaje, from Akoko-Edo II.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Roland Asoro, who presided over the plenary after the impeachment of the former speaker, put the motion to a voice vote and was unanimously supported by all the members present at plenary.

Speaking after his election, Onobun thanked members of the Assembly for electing him as the new speaker.

He, thereafter, dissolved all the House standing committees and relieved all the appointees of the Assembly of their appointments.

Onobun also constituted a three-man committee to look into the financial records of the Assembly under the leadership of the former speaker.

NAN reports that the Assembly also placed the former speaker on three months suspension to allow for investigation.