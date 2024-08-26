ADVERTISEMENT
Edo 2024: Appeal court reaffirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate

Segun Adeyemi

This ruling paves the way for Ighodalo to contest the governorship on the PDP platform, cementing his position as the party's flagbearer for the Edo 2024 elections.

Asue Ighodalo [Facebook]
Asue Ighodalo [Facebook]

The court dismissed an application filed by delegates seeking to nullify the PDP primaries, affirming that they lacked the legal standing, or locus, to challenge the process.

In a unanimous decision, Justice Musali JCA, who delivered the judgment, emphasised that under Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act, only aspirants have the right to contest the outcome of a primary election.

"They are delegates and not aspirants. Delegates do not have any locus to challenge the process of the primary election," the court stated.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: Ighodalo topples Okpebholo, Akpata in pre-election poll

The ruling reiterated that the matter falls within the PDP's internal affairs, thereby barring the trial court from nullifying the primaries.

The February 22 primaries, which resulted in Dr. Ighodalo's candidacy, were, therefore, upheld by the appellate court.

In July, Pulse Nigeria reported that the Federal High Court Abuja Division also affirmed Dr Ighodalo's candidacy.

Justice James Omotosho made a significant ruling in case CS/469/24 on Wednesday, July 17, confirming Mr Ighodalo as the rightful PDP governorship candidate in Edo State.

This ruling was based on Mr Ighodalo's proper nomination during the PDP primaries held on February 22, 2024, in Benin City.

These rulings paves the way for Ighodalo to contest the governorship on the PDP platform, cementing his position as the party's flagbearer for the Edo 2024 elections.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

