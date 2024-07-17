RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Omotosho held that the suit, being a pre-election case, was filed outside the 14 days allowed under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

Asue Ighodalo [Facebook]
Asue Ighodalo [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Justice James Omotosho made a significant ruling in case CS/469/24 on Wednesday, July 17, confirming Mr Ighodalo as the rightful PDP governorship candidate in Edo State.

This ruling was based on Mr Ighodalo's proper nomination during the PDP primaries held on February 22, 2024, in Benin City.

The court dismissed the objections raised by Philip Shaibu, Mr Ighodalo's political rival.

Justice Omotosho held that the suit, being a pre-election case, was filed outside the 14 days allowed under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

The judge also held that even though forgery or non-possession of a voter's card was a disqualifying factor under Section 182 of the Constitution, the plaintiffs failed to prove that Ighodalo forged his voter's card, as they alleged.

Mr Ighodalo won the primary with 577 votes, defeating Mr Shaibu and 10 other contenders.

It is currently unclear whether Mr Shaibu plans to appeal the decision.

Ighodalo, a prominent business lawyer based in Lagos, is widely regarded as the leading candidate for the gubernatorial election scheduled for September 2024.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Impeached Shaibu sheds tears of joy as court reinstates him as Edo deputy governor

Impeached Shaibu sheds tears of joy as court reinstates him as Edo deputy governor

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

Naval personnel, 7 others abducted while relaxing in Akwa Ibom hotel

Naval personnel, 7 others abducted while relaxing in Akwa Ibom hotel

Senator Jibrin distributes fertiliser to farmers in 44 local government areas

Senator Jibrin distributes fertiliser to farmers in 44 local government areas

No one knows how 6 tourists ended up dead in this hotel room

No one knows how 6 tourists ended up dead in this hotel room

Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

Is Peter Obi running away from the LG financial autonomy conversation? [Editor's Opinion]

Is Peter Obi running away from the LG financial autonomy conversation? [Editor's Opinion]

Peter Obi @ 63 - 'Donate all gifts intended to care homes, schools, others'

Peter Obi @ 63 - 'Donate all gifts intended to care homes, schools, others'

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Senator Masaud Doguwa

APC suffers major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP