Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

Justice James Omotosho made a significant ruling in case CS/469/24 on Wednesday, July 17, confirming Mr Ighodalo as the rightful PDP governorship candidate in Edo State.

This ruling was based on Mr Ighodalo's proper nomination during the PDP primaries held on February 22, 2024, in Benin City.

The court dismissed the objections raised by Philip Shaibu, Mr Ighodalo's political rival.

Justice Omotosho held that the suit, being a pre-election case, was filed outside the 14 days allowed under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

The judge also held that even though forgery or non-possession of a voter's card was a disqualifying factor under Section 182 of the Constitution, the plaintiffs failed to prove that Ighodalo forged his voter's card, as they alleged.

Mr Ighodalo won the primary with 577 votes, defeating Mr Shaibu and 10 other contenders.

It is currently unclear whether Mr Shaibu plans to appeal the decision.