Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

The Edo People For Good Governance issued this caution, calling on Okpebholo to shift his focus from ethnic identity to addressing the state's pressing issues.

In a press statement released on Friday, August 23, signed by its convener Bright Omorodion, the group expressed deep concern over Okpebholo's repeated emphasis on his Esan ethnicity.

They argued that such divisive rhetoric is not only inappropriate but also unworthy of the office of governor.

"Edo State is a land of rich cultural diversity, where different ethnic groups have coexisted peacefully for generations.

"It is disheartening to see a candidate who seeks to lead this great state resorting to tactics that have the potential to sow discord among our people," the statement read.

Message for Edo electorates ahead of poll

The group highlighted Edo's long-standing tradition of unity and collaboration among its diverse communities.

They warned that Okpebholo's tribal narrative could undermine this legacy, stating, "Edo is not like Lagos, where such tribal narratives have unfortunately been allowed to thrive in the past."

The group also urged voters to reject any candidate who seeks to exploit ethnic differences for political gain.

"We encourage all Edo voters to carefully consider the competence, character, and track record of the candidates.