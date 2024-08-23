ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Segun Adeyemi

Okpebholo was cautioned against further attempts to divide the electorate along tribal lines, stressing the importance of focusing on real issues affecting the state.

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]
Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The Edo People For Good Governance issued this caution, calling on Okpebholo to shift his focus from ethnic identity to addressing the state's pressing issues.

In a press statement released on Friday, August 23, signed by its convener Bright Omorodion, the group expressed deep concern over Okpebholo's repeated emphasis on his Esan ethnicity.

They argued that such divisive rhetoric is not only inappropriate but also unworthy of the office of governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Edo State is a land of rich cultural diversity, where different ethnic groups have coexisted peacefully for generations.

"It is disheartening to see a candidate who seeks to lead this great state resorting to tactics that have the potential to sow discord among our people," the statement read.

The group highlighted Edo's long-standing tradition of unity and collaboration among its diverse communities.

They warned that Okpebholo's tribal narrative could undermine this legacy, stating, "Edo is not like Lagos, where such tribal narratives have unfortunately been allowed to thrive in the past."

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also urged voters to reject any candidate who seeks to exploit ethnic differences for political gain.

"We encourage all Edo voters to carefully consider the competence, character, and track record of the candidates.

"Let us vote for a leader who will unite us and move our state forward. Edo State deserves nothing less," the statement concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

Kogi: Supreme Court upholds Ododo’s election, orders opponents to pay him ₦10m

Kogi: Supreme Court upholds Ododo’s election, orders opponents to pay him ₦10m

End of road for LP, PDP as Supreme Court affirms Uzodimma as Imo Governor

End of road for LP, PDP as Supreme Court affirms Uzodimma as Imo Governor

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to tackle regional and global threats

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to tackle regional and global threats

Lagos Govt completes 1st phase of Kosofe LG bridge repairs, begins 2nd phase

Lagos Govt completes 1st phase of Kosofe LG bridge repairs, begins 2nd phase

Zamfara crisis - Gov Lawal gets 48 hours ultimatum to resign

Zamfara crisis - Gov Lawal gets 48 hours ultimatum to resign

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Grand conspiracy behind Rivers APC crisis to undermine Tinubu - Okocha

Lagos LG polls record low turn out (OnlineNigeria)

Low voter turnout mars Bauchi LG poll

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: INEC, telcos, security agencies get crucial warning ahead of poll

Senator Ishaku Abbo represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly. [Facebook]

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims