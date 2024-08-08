Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

In a statement made available to Pulse, the group accused Oshiomhole of using tribalism to solidify his political influence while undermining the unity of Edo State.

Comrade Bright Omorodion, the group's coordinator, claimed that Oshiomhole has long exploited tribal divisions within the Edo North senatorial district for personal gain.

"Despite his professed advocacy for Edo North, Oshiomhole's actions have primarily benefited his Etsako tribe, which accounts for only 9% of Edo State's population," Omorodion stated.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

The group further alleged that Oshiomhole had used his influence to monopolise federal appointments, disproportionately favouring his Etsako tribe over other groups like Owan and Akoko Edo.

"Nearly all federal appointments to Edo State since 2015 have been allocated to Etsako individuals due to Oshiomhole's influence, leading to significant imbalances in political representation and resources," the statement read.

The group also criticised Oshiomhole for his recent remarks during an interview on ARISE TV, where he dismissed ongoing hunger protests as the work of "faceless mobs."