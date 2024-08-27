Edo 2024: Akpabio under pressure to declare APC candidate's Senate seat vacant

The lawmaker who represents the Edo Central Senatorial District and also emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the upcoming Edo State poll has been accused of neglecting his legislative duties for over five months, allegedly prioritising his

gubernatorial ambition over the needs of his constituents.

The Kingsley Akhigbe-led Esan Professionals made this call in a statement available to journalists.

The group argues that Senator Okpebholo's absence has left the people of Edo Central without proper representation.

Constitutional implications

Akhigbe emphasised the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria requires a Senator to sit for at least 180 days in a calendar year.

He pointed out that Okpebholo's absence exceeds one-third of this period, making him ineligible to continue holding his seat.

In the petition, Akhigbe stated, "Senator Okpebholo has not been found or seen on the floor of the Senate or anywhere within the legislative chambers for several months. He has not been carrying out his legislative duties and representation of the members of his Senatorial District."

The group expressed concern that the Senator's absence has left the people of Edo Central without a voice to address their concerns.

They compared his conduct to that of other Senators who pursued governorship ambitions without neglecting their legislative responsibilities.

Citing Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State as an example, Akhigbe noted, "Even as a contestant, he was ever present in the Senate carrying out his duties diligently until he was sworn in as governor."