Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa

Ima Elijah

Tinubu pledged to prioritise political stability, peace, security, regional economic integration, and the strengthening of ECOWAS institutions.

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

Tinubu made this statement during the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Bissau.

Taking over from President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, President Tinubu addressed the summit, marking his first international engagement on the African continent since assuming office on 29 May, 2023.

In his speech, President Tinubu called for collective action from member states and emphasised his commitment to harmonising frameworks within ECOWAS to achieve the organisation's goals.

He underscored the need for urgent measures to address the escalating threat to peace and security, stating that progress and development in the region would remain elusive without a peaceful environment.

President Tinubu pledged to prioritise political stability, peace, security, regional economic integration, and the strengthening of ECOWAS institutions as part of his regional integration agenda. He emphasised that democracy and good governance are fundamental to achieving lasting peace and sustainable development.

Expressing concern over the rising trend of military coups in West Africa, where popular mandates have been toppled by soldiers using force, President Tinubu urged ECOWAS to firmly defend democracy. He declared that the region would not tolerate successive coups and emphasised that democracy, despite its challenges, is the best form of government.

