ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Don't split northern votes, step down for Kwankwaso - Group tells Atiku

Nurudeen Shotayo

The coalition said its appeal to Atiku to step down represents the opinion of Nigerians in rural communities.

Atiku & Kwankwaso (PeoplesGazette)
Atiku & Kwankwaso (PeoplesGazette)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The coalition said even though Atiku has done his best as a former Vice-President of Nigeria, it has become imperative for him to step down for Kwankwaso to guard against unnecessary splitting of votes in the north.

The leader of the coalition, Bishop Godwin Abah, made the appeal while addressing journalists at the NNPP secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Abah said the destiny of Nigeria was at stake and only Kwankwaso has the political sagacity and tenacity of purpose to steer the country in the right direction.

He added that the coalition had meticulous evaluated the frontline political parties and their candidates, as well as their antecedents and democratic credentials and decided that the NNPP flag-bear stood tall and above other contenders in the presidential race.

Abah's words: “A servant-leader with milk of human kindness, Kwankwaso transformed Kano State as a two-term governor and will bring his wealth of experience as former Minister of Defence, Ambassador, Senator, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives etc., to bear on national governance as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It was also the opinion of the rural Nigerians that the coalition interfaced with that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should set aside his presidential aspiration for a dynamic, pragmatic, energetic and resourceful Kwankwaso.

“Accordingly, the coalition calls on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate to step down for the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to avoid unnecessary splitting of votes in the North.

“Kwankwaso will inject fresh air in governance, restore hope to a bewildered nation that has seen more carnage than dividends of democracy and build a new Nigeria we all desire.

“Atiku has done his best for the nation, we appreciate his contribution as Vice President of Nigeria. He remains a statesman.

“Today, the nation is at a crossroads, the destiny of Nigeria is at stake and requires the political sagacity, capacity, savvy and tenacity of purpose of Kwankwaso – Isaac Idahosa Presidency to redirect the country from its perilous course.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't split northern votes, step down for Kwankwaso - Group tells Atiku

Don't split northern votes, step down for Kwankwaso - Group tells Atiku

Court orders final forfeiture of 22 Lagos landed property to FG

Court orders final forfeiture of 22 Lagos landed property to FG

2023 Elections: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting

2023 Elections: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting

Cash crunch: UBTH patients stranded over inability to pay for services

Cash crunch: UBTH patients stranded over inability to pay for services

Don't accept food from strangers on election day, NYSC warns corps members

Don't accept food from strangers on election day, NYSC warns corps members

Elections: INEC begins distributions of electoral materials in Lagos

Elections: INEC begins distributions of electoral materials in Lagos

2023 Elections: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday in Osun

2023 Elections: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday in Osun

JAMB closes 2023 UTME registration

JAMB closes 2023 UTME registration

History will speak more of my stewardship – Buhari

History will speak more of my stewardship – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

How Wike chased Peter Obi away – PDP

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election