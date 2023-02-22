Don't split northern votes, step down for Kwankwaso - Group tells Atiku

The coalition said even though Atiku has done his best as a former Vice-President of Nigeria, it has become imperative for him to step down for Kwankwaso to guard against unnecessary splitting of votes in the north.

The leader of the coalition, Bishop Godwin Abah, made the appeal while addressing journalists at the NNPP secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Abah said the destiny of Nigeria was at stake and only Kwankwaso has the political sagacity and tenacity of purpose to steer the country in the right direction.

He added that the coalition had meticulous evaluated the frontline political parties and their candidates, as well as their antecedents and democratic credentials and decided that the NNPP flag-bear stood tall and above other contenders in the presidential race.

Abah's words: “A servant-leader with milk of human kindness, Kwankwaso transformed Kano State as a two-term governor and will bring his wealth of experience as former Minister of Defence, Ambassador, Senator, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives etc., to bear on national governance as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It was also the opinion of the rural Nigerians that the coalition interfaced with that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should set aside his presidential aspiration for a dynamic, pragmatic, energetic and resourceful Kwankwaso.

“Accordingly, the coalition calls on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate to step down for the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to avoid unnecessary splitting of votes in the North.

“Kwankwaso will inject fresh air in governance, restore hope to a bewildered nation that has seen more carnage than dividends of democracy and build a new Nigeria we all desire.

“Atiku has done his best for the nation, we appreciate his contribution as Vice President of Nigeria. He remains a statesman.