Don't mention Funke Akindele's name in my presence - Tinubu tells supporters

How it happend: Tinubu made this declaration when he engaged his supporters during the party's caucus meeting at the Lagos APC secretariat on Acme Road in Ogba on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A video of the meeting that surfaced online showed the former Lagos State Governor being serenaded with political songs by an elated party supporters as he prepared to make his speech.

Tinubu supporters can be heard in a song comparing the Nollywood actress cum producer to an "ant" in the presence of the presidential candidate.

“…Who is Funke Akindele? (she is) an ant in the presence of the father of Lagos (Tinubu),” they sang in Yoruba.

Tinubu tells supporters to ignore Akindele: Meanwhile, addressing the gathering in Yoruba, Tinubu said, “Don’t even behave as if you remember that name (Funke Akindele).

“It is a big insult, it is an abuse. A fowl wants to enter a house, it is bending down, how tall is it in the first place?”

Pulse reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led all members of the State Executive Council to the meeting which also had in attendance Lagos APC leaders, Governor’s Advisory Council members and several party faithful.

Speaking further, the former Lagos State Governor told the gathering that he returned to his political base to meet the Lagos APC family stronger than he left it.

He also expressed his satisfaction on how those entrusted with the administration of the party's affairs have conducted themselves since he freed himself of the supervisory duty to concentrate on his presidential ambition.

Tinubu therefore passed a vote of confidence on Sanwo-Olu and other party leaders for efficiently stirring the Lagos APC affairs, stressing that the party remained unbeatable in Lagos.

Tinubu's word: “I left Lagos for Abuja, leaving the party members with Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, leaders of the Governor’s Advisory Council and other party leaders. They are the ones who released me to go to Abuja to contest. I left with many doubts and I was uncertain about what would be the fate of the party. I was constantly in touch with the Governor and his deputy.