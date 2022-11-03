RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Don't mention Funke Akindele's name in my presence - Tinubu tells supporters

Nurudeen Shotayo

The ACP Presidential candidate told his supporters that it's insulting to mention the Nollywood actress' name in his presence.

Nollywood actress and Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Nollywood actress and Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Recommended articles

How it happend: Tinubu made this declaration when he engaged his supporters during the party's caucus meeting at the Lagos APC secretariat on Acme Road in Ogba on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A video of the meeting that surfaced online showed the former Lagos State Governor being serenaded with political songs by an elated party supporters as he prepared to make his speech.

Tinubu supporters can be heard in a song comparing the Nollywood actress cum producer to an "ant" in the presence of the presidential candidate.

“…Who is Funke Akindele? (she is) an ant in the presence of the father of Lagos (Tinubu),” they sang in Yoruba.

Tinubu tells supporters to ignore Akindele: Meanwhile, addressing the gathering in Yoruba, Tinubu said, “Don’t even behave as if you remember that name (Funke Akindele).

“It is a big insult, it is an abuse. A fowl wants to enter a house, it is bending down, how tall is it in the first place?”

Pulse reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led all members of the State Executive Council to the meeting which also had in attendance Lagos APC leaders, Governor’s Advisory Council members and several party faithful.

Speaking further, the former Lagos State Governor told the gathering that he returned to his political base to meet the Lagos APC family stronger than he left it.

He also expressed his satisfaction on how those entrusted with the administration of the party's affairs have conducted themselves since he freed himself of the supervisory duty to concentrate on his presidential ambition.

Tinubu therefore passed a vote of confidence on Sanwo-Olu and other party leaders for efficiently stirring the Lagos APC affairs, stressing that the party remained unbeatable in Lagos.

Tinubu's word: “I left Lagos for Abuja, leaving the party members with Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, leaders of the Governor’s Advisory Council and other party leaders. They are the ones who released me to go to Abuja to contest. I left with many doubts and I was uncertain about what would be the fate of the party. I was constantly in touch with the Governor and his deputy.

Sometimes, I would call the party chairman and ask them if we were doing the right thing in Lagos. The reports they always gave me, gave me more courage and confidence to move on with my engagement in Abuja. I thank all of our leaders for keeping the party stronger. I handed over to you an undefeated platform in Lagos. The manner with which the party affairs have been conducted shows these people have fairly managed the home base.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My suspension illegal, says Labour Party youth leader

My suspension illegal, says Labour Party youth leader

Tinubu: Adebanjo's endorsement of Obi 'illogical,' MURIC backs Fasoranti

Tinubu: Adebanjo's endorsement of Obi 'illogical,' MURIC backs Fasoranti

Makinde presents 2023 N310 bn budget for Oyo State

Makinde presents 2023 N310 bn budget for Oyo State

Oyebanji presents N113.6bn proposed 2023 budget to Ekiti Assembly

Oyebanji presents N113.6bn proposed 2023 budget to Ekiti Assembly

Gov Yahaya presents N173.697bn budget to Gombe Assembly

Gov Yahaya presents N173.697bn budget to Gombe Assembly

Tinubu's campaign takes off in Plateau, fixes rally for Monday in Anambra, Imo

Tinubu's campaign takes off in Plateau, fixes rally for Monday in Anambra, Imo

NUJ warns journalists against unethical campaigns for politicians

NUJ warns journalists against unethical campaigns for politicians

Don't mention Funke Akindele's name in my presence - Tinubu tells supporters

Don't mention Funke Akindele's name in my presence - Tinubu tells supporters

BREAKING: Former Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been shot

BREAKING: Former Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been shot

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

2023: Tinubu on course to beat Atiku, Obi - Fitch predicts