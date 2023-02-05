Don't let bullion vans determine election result - Atiku urges voters
The former Vice President charged Nigerians to use the frustrations arising from the new notes and fuel scarcity to vote out the ruling party.
Atiku said this when he restated his support for the new currency policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a statement on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
The PDP presidential torchbearer also commended the apex bank and anti-graft agencies for their efforts to ensure that the new notes are available and accessible to the public.
He, however, charged Nigerians to use the the frustrations arising from the fuel and currency scarcity to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.
The statement partly read: “A few days ago, I had cause to make a statement on the currency conversion policy of the federal government. In the said statement, I aligned my position with an upsurge of demands for a slight extension of the January 31 deadline.
“While commending the magnanimity of the CBN for such an extension, it would be pertinent for the agency to take urgent measures and make the new currency available and accessible to the public. This is necessary to ease the ongoing hardships and frustration that have become manifest in our people across the country.
“It is also noteworthy to appreciate the good work being done by the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission for busting unscrupulous elements who hoard money in secret warehouses.
“Under no circumstance must we allow the outcome of this election to be determined by the bullion van tendencies. The frustration that we all go through at the moment can be corrected if the CBN continues to do its part and operatives of the EFCC and ICPC, too, ensure that people do not keep stacks of money out of reach of the public. The other side of the bargain is for us as Nigerians to use the power of our PVC to channel our frustration to vote out the APC in the forthcoming general election.”
