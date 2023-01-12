Don't hand over Nigeria to sick man, Peter Obi advises voters

The former Anambra State Governor gave the advice on Thursday, January 12, 20223, while speaking at an interactive session with the University of Nigeria’s Business School.

The event, held in Nsukka, Enugu State, was a continuation of his nationwide campaigns ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Obi said Nigeria is currently on her knees and that only a healthy and sound-minded person should be entrusted with the responsibility of steering the affairs of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure.

He further stated that character and trust are the two cardinal attributes the electorate should look out for before recruiting leaders who will steer the country's ship in the next four years.

Obi's words: “This country is sick and should not be handed over to a sick person. I am not saying that anyone is sick. We have been here for over two hours, we don’t want people who can’t stand for 30 minutes.

“In the United States during elections, they go for debates. Somebody once asked Barack Obama questions that were personal and he answered. But here in Nigeria, somebody wants to contest elections, we don’t know his real age, we don’t know his name, we don’t know the schools he attended. Nobody knows his real identity and he is pushing to lead everybody.

“My name is Peter Obi. I can say I went to Christ The King College, went to University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Both the VC today, the DVC today, were my schoolmates. We came to university the same year and left the same year. The people I went to school with, I can see them here today, my seniors and my juniors. How come we now have people who do not have classmates? This is very important.

“Afe Babalola once told me he never had the opportunity of going to a formal school. There is nothing wrong with that. There are so many people who have done well in life and never went to formal school."

Obi speaks on corruption: The Labour Party presidential flag-bearer said Nigerians should examine the past records of service of every candidate to know how they deployed resources available to them.