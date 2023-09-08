Don't go to Supreme Court - APC group begs Atiku, Obi on tribunal judgement

Malam Isa Yuguda, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the forum said this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

“We have taken notice of the separate and almost simultaneously press conferences addressed by the presidential candidates of the two main opposition parties, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

“While we concede that it is within the rights of the petitioners to proceed to the Supreme Court,we appeal to them to spare the country from further polarisation of the citizenry.

“And heating up the polity with another round of wild goose chase spiced with fake news and unverifiable claims.

“For us, we believe it is time for them to accept the verdict of Nigerians as affirmed by the Tribunal,” he said.

Yuguda said there was need for Nigerians to join hands in supporting the government of Tinubu on his Renewed Hope agenda of moving the country to development.

He said that no personal interest or ambition should be more important than the collective interest of Nigerians for democratic deliverables.

Yuguda congratulated Tinubu on all he had done in his first 100 days in office.

"We are all seeing what he has been doing in India on the sidelines of the G20 meeting and are proud of him and his team.

“As party faithful and a forum of technocrats and professionals in the APC.

“We congratulate Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on the affirmation of their Feb. 25, 2023 electoral victory by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” he said.

He described the tribunal judgement as a attestation of the credibility of the presidential election, saying as far the forum was concerned, it had put to rest all the false narratives about the electoral process.

Yuguda added that the tribunal judgement also vindicated the forum’s stance that the presidential election was the best in the country’s modern history, considering how it shook its political landscape.

He said that the task ahead for Tinubu was an herculean one that required a focused and dedicated leadership to meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

He said the forum had no doubt that the president had all it took to deliver on the APC campaign promises.

This, he said, was especially because his capacity had been proven overtime in his private and public careers, adding that he had also demonstrated enough courage to take tough, but wise decisions for the good of all.

Yuguda assured that the group would continue its engagement with heads of government agencies and key policy makers.