Don't gloat over your victory - Tinubu congratulates Okpebholo as APC takes Edo

Okpebholo was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 22, 20224, having defeated other contenders for the position.

Tinubu commended APC national leaders, Edo leaders and party governors for working hard to achieve victory, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

The President said the victory testified to the people’s support for the ruling party, progressive ideals, economic re-engineering programme and commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

He urged Okpebholo not to gloat over his victory but to see it as a call to service.

He encouraged him to demonstrate magnanimity by reaching out to his political rivals and uniting the people of Edo to ensure development.

Tinubu also praised other candidates who participated in the election for their contributions to advancing Nigeria’s democracy, saying that peaceful political contests such as the one on Saturday portray Nigeria as a stable democracy.

The President urged all those aggrieved by the election outcome to seek redress through legal channels.

In addition, the President commended the people of Edo for their orderly and peaceful conduct during the election, underscoring the country’s maturing democracy after 25 years.

“I commend INEC and our security agencies for working round the clock to conduct a successful, peaceful and largely hitch-free exercise.