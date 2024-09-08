ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t give up on Nigeria, Atiku appeals to Nigerians in diaspora

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar said Nigerians in the diaspora played a big role in shaping the country’s future.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Abubakar made the call at a virtual interactive session with some Nigerians in the diaspora on Saturday, according to a statement.

The statement was issued on Sunday in Lagos by Prof. Gold Emmanuel, Senior Special Assistant, Communications & Intelligence and Diaspora, Office of Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar called on Nigerian citizens not to give up on the nation, regardless of the current socio-economic challenges.

According to him, the state of the economy has led to untold hardship for millions of Nigerians and the poverty index has continued to rise.

“I urge you not to give up just yet. Your strength and resilience are crucial to Nigeria’s future,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar said Nigerians in the diaspora played a big role in shaping the country's future.

He said: “As Nigerians living abroad, you have a unique perspective on what good governance and economic management look like.

“I encourage you to continue to pray for Nigeria’s deliverance.

“Your prayers and support can help bring about the transformation we need.

“I believe in the potential of our great nation and I know that with collective effort, we can overcome the current challenges and build a prosperous Nigeria for all.”

The former vice president also encouraged them to continue to support their families and friends back home.

“Continue to engage with your loved ones, offering support and encouraging peace and unity in these difficult times.

“Your contributions to the Nigerian economy through remittances and investments are quite crucial,” he added.

Abubakar, the 2023 PDP Presidential Candidate, also urged the Federal Government to release detained protesters being charged with treason.

According to him, the right of any citizen to protest the policies of the government is entrenched in the Constitution and can not be denied.

Abubakar said: “I will advise the government to release these young Nigerians without trial immediately.”

He urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to continue to embrace acceptable civilised strategies in calling the attention of the government to policy missteps.

” I will appeal to all Nigerians in the diaspora to continue to support Nigeria and project it to the world as the country with great potential,” Abubakar added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

