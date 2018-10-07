Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Donald Duke emerges SDP Presidential candidate

2019 Election Donald Duke emerges SDP Presidential candidate

Duke polled 812 votes to defeat his close rival, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, who polled 611 votes at the party’s National Convention.

  • Published:
Donald Duke emerges SDP Presidential candidate play

Donald Duke

(YouTube/Donald Duke)

Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has emerged as Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2019 general election.

Duke polled 812 votes to defeat his close rival, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, who polled 611 votes at the party’s National Convention held at Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

The Convention Returning Officer, Dr Abdul Isiaq, declaring the results of the presidential primary election at the early hour of Sunday, said  Mr. John Dara, former Special Assistant to  Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma, former Defence Minister, scored 104 votes.

He also announced that former Ambassador and former Minister, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher polled 72 votes; former Ambassador, Felix Osakwe scored 10 votes, while the number of invalid votes was 63.

Duke in his acceptance speech, described his emergence as collective victory  for all aspirants that participated in the contest, as well for the party and the nation.

He said that primary was just a step in the contest, saying he will go through the nation to campaign and sell the party and it’s polices to citizens.

ALSO READ: Donald Duke says he would protect gay Nigerians

Duke called for the support of all aspirants, the party officials and Nigerians to win 2019 general election, saying “we will reawaken in Nigerians that yearning that we are destined to be, but we cannot do this alone.”

He said that Nigeria was not a divided  nation but a country of common purpose.

“What divides us is inadequacy and wants, because in the face of this survival of the fittest comes in, which ought not to be so because there is more than enough for everyone.”

He said if Nigerians were productive and abide by rules and regulations , the nation would grow from strength to strength.

“This is what good governance is all about and that is what I stand for. “

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Riversbullet
2 Saraki There's something fishy going on with PDP's senatorial ticket...bullet
3 PDP Primary Meet the 5 major aspirants fighting for opposition...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Exclusive We sat down with Donald Duke and this is what happened
Donald Duke SDP will drown other parties in 2019, Presidential aspirant boasts
Pulse Opinion Politicians have killed the nation with their silly defections
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant vows to protect gay Nigerians, but doesn't want them to display love in public
Donald Duke Ex-Governor to run for President with SDP, dumps PDP after 20 years
Donald Duke Here's why presidential aspirant dumped PDP for SDP
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant says zoning policy has produced average leaders

Politics

Aisha Buhari questions integrity of APC Primaries
APC Primaries Aisha Buhari questions integrity of party’s election process
APC Primaries: Read Buhari's acceptance speech after being elected APC's flag-bearer
APC Primaries Read Buhari's acceptance speech after being elected party's flag-bearer
Buhari becomes APC candidate for 2019, taunts PDP
APC Primaries Buhari becomes party's presidential candidate for 2019, taunts PDP
Rinsola Abiola emerges Ogun ADP House of Reps candidate
Rinsola Abiola MKO's daughter emerges Ogun ADP House of Reps candidate
X
Advertisement