Dokpesi vows to go naked if Atiku fails to cede power to southeast in 2027

Dokpesi said if voted into power in 2023, Atiku would vacate office for a Nigerian President of Southeast extraction after four years.

He said this on Monday, January 24, 2022, in Umuahia while fielding questions from newsmen.

The media mogul urged Ndigbo to support Atiku’s presidential ambition to rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Dokpesi also vowed to go naked in protests if Atiku fails to cede power to the southeast geopolitical zone in 2027.

He said, “Atiku is the surest bet; he is the shortest cut to a southeast Presidency. The truth is that he will be about 80 years then. We only need him to rescue Nigeria now.

“We are confronted with heavy challenges as a nation. Once we lay the foundation for restructuring and for pushing Nigeria forward, then he will exit. He is not coming because he is hungry but he has an agenda, and the agenda is Nigeria.”

“We are in a grave situation in Nigeria. We need to unite. We need to take power from these impostors that have ceased power and ran Nigeria aground.

“If I’m alive till then I will go naked in one-man march if Southeast is not given the presidency. I will put my life on the line. I will never be silent.”

Dokpesi also said those clamouring for Southern presidency now are APC governors, adding that the governors are doing so for selfish reasons.