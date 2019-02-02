The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has expressed gratitude to God for saving the life of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Saraki, in a post on Twitter said: “I join all Nigerians in thanking Almighty God for sparing the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who survived a helicopter crash over Kabba, Kogi State today.”

Osinbajo’s chopper crash-landed at Kabba in Kogi state on Saturday, February 2, 2019, while on a campaign tour.

The Vice-President later put out a tweet saying that he is safe and sound, thanking Nigerians for their concern.

Dogara calls for checks

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara, on his part, called on relevant agencies to carry out regular checks on all government owned aircraft.

The House Speaker also thanked God that Osinbajo survived the incident.

Dogara said “I join His Excellency, Prof @ProfOsinbajo in thanking the Almighty God for saving him and his team from any fatality in the unfortunate incident in Kogi State. I urge relevant authorities to conduct due diligence checks on all govt owned aircraft to prevent a re-occurrence.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose have both sent in their well wishes.