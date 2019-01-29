Dogara made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Two other members, Edward Pwajork (Plateau) and Ahmed Yerima (Bauchi) also defected from the ruling party to the PDP.

The speaker said his defection was due to pressures from constituents who have lost confidence in APC.

He said, "I, Yakubu Dogara, hereby announce my defection from the APC to the PDP. In my own case, I would say I took the decision because of the wishes of my constituents who bought PDP nomination forms for me on 12 September 2018."

Both Pwajok and Yerima, who defected along with the Speaker, won't be contesting in the general elections after they failed to secure the tickets in the primary elections held in September 2018.