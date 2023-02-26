ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Dino threatens war over election results as Keyamo calls for cautions

Bayo Wahab

Melaye says he’s ready to die if INEC or security agencies compromise.

Festus Keyamo and Dino-Melaye (newsguru)
Festus Keyamo and Dino-Melaye (newsguru)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The PDP chieftain issued the threat in a tweet on Sunday, February 26, 2023, following the 2023 presidential election.

In the tweet, which has now been deleted, Melaye said he’s ready to die if INEC or security agencies compromise.

He tweeted: “INEC should avoid creating a war. The people’s choice and authentic results must be announced. If security agencies of INEC compromise this election, there will be no country as we are ready to die this time around. No manual computation, no compromise”.

However, Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council has warned against comments that could trigger post-election crisis.

Keyamo said this in a tweet shortly after Melaye’s controversial tweet.

The APC chieftain said all Nigerians would be victims of the crisis if they do not restrain themselves.

“At times like this, it’s not a sign of weakness to speak in a cautionary tone to the over-excited ones. Almost all wars in Africa have been triggered by post-election crises. If we don’t restrain ourselves & follow constitutional means to address issues, we shall all be victims”, Melaye tweeted.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs’ in Edo

EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs’ in Edo

Tinubu sweeps all LGAs in Ekiti

Tinubu sweeps all LGAs in Ekiti

Dino threatens war over election results as Keyamo calls for cautions

Dino threatens war over election results as Keyamo calls for cautions

2023 Elections: Vote-buying politicians are 'armed robbers' - Jonathan

2023 Elections: Vote-buying politicians are 'armed robbers' - Jonathan

Market Fire: Zulum announces N1bn emergency support for victims

Market Fire: Zulum announces N1bn emergency support for victims

INEC to cancel Tsaragi Polling Unit result over ballot box snatching

INEC to cancel Tsaragi Polling Unit result over ballot box snatching

Matawalle signs anti-thuggery bill into law

Matawalle signs anti-thuggery bill into law

Kwara APC Rep wins re-election

Kwara APC Rep wins re-election

2023 Elections: 16.1% polling unit results uploaded on INEC portal

2023 Elections: 16.1% polling unit results uploaded on INEC portal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi