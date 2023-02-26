Dino threatens war over election results as Keyamo calls for cautions

The PDP chieftain issued the threat in a tweet on Sunday, February 26, 2023, following the 2023 presidential election.

In the tweet, which has now been deleted, Melaye said he’s ready to die if INEC or security agencies compromise.

He tweeted: “INEC should avoid creating a war. The people’s choice and authentic results must be announced. If security agencies of INEC compromise this election, there will be no country as we are ready to die this time around. No manual computation, no compromise”.

However, Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council has warned against comments that could trigger post-election crisis.

Keyamo said this in a tweet shortly after Melaye’s controversial tweet.

The APC chieftain said all Nigerians would be victims of the crisis if they do not restrain themselves.