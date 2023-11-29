ADVERTISEMENT
Dino Melaye explains why he won't challenge Kogi election results at tribunal

Bayo Wahab

Dino Melaye believes the ruling party has captured the judiciary.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, the winner of the November 11 election.

Following the announcement of the winner, Melaye, who came third in the election rejected the results of the poll, alleging that the exercise was fraught with irregularities.

Despite rejecting the results, Melaye on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, said he won’t challenge the outcome of the election at the state tribunal because “the APC has captured the judiciary.”

Melaye said, “Judiciary is no longer the last hope of the ordinary people, it is now a department under the All Progressives Congress. Why should any responsible person go to the tribunal when the APC have captured the judiciary?

“I have lost complete confidence in the judiciary.”

Melaye’s position aligns with the sentiment of Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the November 11, governorship election in Kogi State.

Ajaka who came second in the election alleged that the poll was rigged in favour of Ododo.

According to him, going to court to challenge the outcome of the poll is a waste of time.

“I have been around for the past 20 years. I know what it is. What am I going to court to do when the same INEC that did this is going to come as a witness to defend what they did? So it is a waste of time. Except the party people, because I’m hugely disappointed,” Ajaka said.

Bayo Wahab

