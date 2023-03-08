ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Dino Melaye discredits Wike and G-5 for Atiku's election loss

Ima Elijah

None of the G5 governors with senatorial bids emerged victorious...

Senator Dino Melaye.
Senator Dino Melaye.

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has dismissed the relevance of the Nyesom Wike-led G-5 group in the recently concluded presidential election, stating that they cannot take credit for the defeat of the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recommended articles

Meet the G-5 governors: The G-5 group, comprising of Governors Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had withdrawn their support for the PDP at a national level after the outcome of the presidential primary in May 2022. It was predicted that they would be relevant to PDP's loss. Read more

What Dino said: Melaye tweeted that Wike's assistance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the presidential election was only through thuggery.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the G-5 governors had no significant impact in the election and could not take credit for Atiku's defeat, considering they were unable to secure their senate seats.

He also added that Wike's contribution to the APC votes in Rivers was limited to thuggery and the coercion of INEC officials.

What you should know: None of the G5 governors with senatorial bids emerged victorious...

ADVERTISEMENT

.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC National woman leader advocates for more women in FEC

APC National woman leader advocates for more women in FEC

President-elect is not looking for a ‘rubber stamp NASS, says Senator-elect Oshiomhole

President-elect is not looking for a ‘rubber stamp” NASS, says Senator-elect Oshiomhole

Buhari urges Nigerians in Diaspora to support Tinubu’s government

Buhari urges Nigerians in Diaspora to support Tinubu’s government

Keyamo explains why he’s not among lawyers APC appointed to defend Tinubu

Keyamo explains why he’s not among lawyers APC appointed to defend Tinubu

Rivers Labour Party Chairman endorses PDP guber candidate

Rivers Labour Party Chairman endorses PDP guber candidate

I prayed for Tinubu’s victory, I didn’t hide it – Umahi

I prayed for Tinubu’s victory, I didn’t hide it – Umahi

2023 Elections: Abia women, youths protest, demand cancellation of NASS polls results

2023 Elections: Abia women, youths protest, demand cancellation of NASS polls results

Guber Poll: Okowa berates opposition candidate, says lies can’t make you governor

Guber Poll: Okowa berates opposition candidate, says lies can’t make you governor

'I did not collect bribe to endorse PDP guber candidate, Mbah' – Ex-Gov Chime

'I did not collect bribe to endorse PDP guber candidate, Mbah' – Ex-Gov Chime

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. (DavidOffor/Twitter)

President Buhari accuses Atiku, Peter Obi of 'inflaming' Nigerians