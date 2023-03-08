Dino Melaye discredits Wike and G-5 for Atiku's election loss

Meet the G-5 governors: The G-5 group, comprising of Governors Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had withdrawn their support for the PDP at a national level after the outcome of the presidential primary in May 2022. It was predicted that they would be relevant to PDP's loss. Read more

What Dino said: Melaye tweeted that Wike's assistance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the presidential election was only through thuggery.

According to him, the G-5 governors had no significant impact in the election and could not take credit for Atiku's defeat, considering they were unable to secure their senate seats.

He also added that Wike's contribution to the APC votes in Rivers was limited to thuggery and the coercion of INEC officials.

What you should know: None of the G5 governors with senatorial bids emerged victorious...

