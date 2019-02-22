Baraya who is in charge of North West geopolitical zone for the elections, disclosed this at a meeting with officers of Kebbi state police command, in Birinin Kebbi on Friday.

If you see someone snatching ballot box or vote buying, arrest him and take him to the command for necessary action and prosecution.

He explained that the electoral body had described both the buyer and seller of votes during elections as criminals whose actions were threat to the electoral process.

The DIG said all the security agencies were working as one and urged them to be punctual at their duty posts to ensure that the election were held under peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Prepare yourselves with necessary things at the election posts;I just want to add to that, make more preparation, carry your food, water and basic necessity of life.

Dont eat any food provided to you, eat yours; these are part of the measures you should adopt to ensure you conduct yourself and carry out your duty successfully, he said.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Garba Danjuma in his remarks said the command was fully prepared for security to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

Danguma commended DIG for the lectures given to the officers in state, saying we assure you that we are going to make use of lectures you give to us.

He also assured that the command would be the best in the country in terms of providing adequate security during the election.