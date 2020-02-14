The Court had nullified the All progressives Congress (APC) victory at Nov 16 governorship election that brought in David Lyon.

The supreme court had ruled that Lyon’s Deputy Degi Ereminyo submitted forged certificates which disqualified the joint ticket and nomination.

The court urged INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to them and reissue same to the next party with the required constitutional spread.

The outgoing governor, Dickson, said while speaking at a media chat in Yenagoa on Thursday that having peace and stability would move the state forward.

“I commend the supreme court judgment; I call for calm among parties. Let us have peace and stability. Everyone should take it in good faith.

“We should not do anything to cause breakdown of law. We must continue to run an inclusive system.

“The ruling court today has brought victory to all of us and we give all credit to God. I hail the supreme court as an instrument to deliver the judgment.

“I, therefore, call for reconciliation among us as well as other parties in the state.

“As I will be stepping down on Friday, Feb. 14, I am grateful to God and to the people of Bayelsa.

“I known all of you supported me despite difficulties but I believe we have achieved tremendously in the past eight years.

“I urge you continue your support for me and our dear state,” the outgoing governor stated.