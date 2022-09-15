Despite PDP crisis, Seyi Makinde receives Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa

Atiku arrived the Oyo Government House in company of his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, around 11:46am.

They were received at the Ibadan Airport, Alakia on behalf of the Governor by his Deputy Bayo Lawal with other top government functionaries.

What happened at the government house: Upon arrival at the Government House, Makinde led key members of the visiting delegation, including the PDP presidential candidate into a private room where a brief meeting held.

According to reports, The meeting lasted barely 15 minutes with members of the National Working Committee(NWC).

What happened after the short meeting: The delegation then set out for Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, opposite the University College Hospital, Ibadan where Atiku is to address PDP Southwest delegates.

Who and who showed up with Atiku?: Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ex-Governors Ayodele Fayose, Olusegun Mimiko and Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Other dignitaries at in attendance include: Osun Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governorship candidates Ladi Adebutu (Ogun) and Jide Adediran (Lagos).

Others dignitaries are Eyitayo Jegrde, Babangida Aliyu Muazu, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Elder Wole Oyelese among others.

Makinde calls for Ayu's resignation: Makinde, in his speech, backed his Rivers State counterpart and friend, Nyesom Wike, in echoing the call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

Mr Makinde said Mr Ayu’s resignation will give a sense of belonging to the people of the south in the party.

Makinde and Wike have been insistent on the call for the removal of Mr Ayu, saying the key positions in the party have been lopsided in favour of the north.

Both governors began the call for Mr Ayu’s removal and his replacement with a southerner following the emergence of Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

The two men are from the northern part of the country.

Atiku responds: Reacting to the call, the former Vice President said it's not impossible to ask Ayu to resign but that can't be achieved unless the party’s constitution is amended.