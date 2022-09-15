RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Despite PDP crisis, Seyi Makinde receives Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa

Ima Elijah

Makinde backed his friend, Nyesom Wike...

Atiku Makinde
Atiku Makinde

Recommended articles

Atiku arrived the Oyo Government House in company of his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, around 11:46am.

They were received at the Ibadan Airport, Alakia on behalf of the Governor by his Deputy Bayo Lawal with other top government functionaries.

What happened at the government house: Upon arrival at the Government House, Makinde led key members of the visiting delegation, including the PDP presidential candidate into a private room where a brief meeting held.

According to reports, The meeting lasted barely 15 minutes with members of the National Working Committee(NWC).

What happened after the short meeting: The delegation then set out for Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, opposite the University College Hospital, Ibadan where Atiku is to address PDP Southwest delegates.

Who and who showed up with Atiku?: Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ex-Governors Ayodele Fayose, Olusegun Mimiko and Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Other dignitaries at in attendance include: Osun Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governorship candidates Ladi Adebutu (Ogun) and Jide Adediran (Lagos).

Others dignitaries are Eyitayo Jegrde, Babangida Aliyu Muazu, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Elder Wole Oyelese among others.

Makinde calls for Ayu's resignation: Makinde, in his speech, backed his Rivers State counterpart and friend, Nyesom Wike, in echoing the call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

Mr Makinde said Mr Ayu’s resignation will give a sense of belonging to the people of the south in the party.

Makinde and Wike have been insistent on the call for the removal of Mr Ayu, saying the key positions in the party have been lopsided in favour of the north.

Both governors began the call for Mr Ayu’s removal and his replacement with a southerner following the emergence of Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

The two men are from the northern part of the country.

Atiku responds: Reacting to the call, the former Vice President said it's not impossible to ask Ayu to resign but that can't be achieved unless the party’s constitution is amended.

He explained that the constitution is the guide for whatever decision the party takes and the call for the Chairman's resignation may not have been envisaged by the document.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

We are willing to call off strike – ASUU

We are willing to call off strike – ASUU

Peter Obi meets Jonathan ahead of election campaign

Peter Obi meets Jonathan ahead of election campaign

Why Nigeria must add value to its cashew nuts — Obasanjo

Why Nigeria must add value to its cashew nuts — Obasanjo

Despite PDP crisis, Seyi Makinde receives Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa

Despite PDP crisis, Seyi Makinde receives Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa

WASSCE: WAEC clears air over withheld results

WASSCE: WAEC clears air over withheld results

Buhari presides over security council meeting, hosts victorious Commonwealth athletes

Buhari presides over security council meeting, hosts victorious Commonwealth athletes

1,868 APC members defect to PDP in Sokoto

1,868 APC members defect to PDP in Sokoto

Court orders INEC to accept Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Court orders INEC to accept Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Trending

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Ifeanyi-Ubah

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal (Goldennews)

BREAKING: PDP names Tambuwal as Director General for Presidential campaign