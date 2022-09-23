RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu urges the Christian leaders to consider him based on his track records, plans and agenda for developing Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu and Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern. (Daily Trust)
The Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria met Tinubu on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting, the Chairman of Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria, Archbishop John Praise said the forum is not committed to endorsing anybody.

We are not committed to endorsing anybody, but you should ask your conscience and from what you have heard and from the explanation, he (Tinubu) had given to us to make your own judgement of who will better rule and handle the country,” Praise said.

But Tinubu while defending his party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket to the Christian leaders said he chose the former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as his running mate because of his competence and not religion.

The former Governor of Lagos State explained that only competence can resolve the political and socio-economic challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

Tinubu said he has always been a friend of the Christian community.

He, therefore, urged the Christian leaders to consider him based on his track records, plans, and agenda for developing Nigeria.

Tinubu’s meeting with the Northern Bishops took place days after the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, vowed to mobilise the northern Christian electorate to vote against the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

