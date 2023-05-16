The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Departing governors warned, no more free rams, hamper – Saraki

Ima Elijah

Saraki emphasised the significance of embracing the forthcoming phase of life, which promises to be entirely different from their time in office.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki [National Assembly]
Former Senate President Bukola Saraki [National Assembly]

Recommended articles

Saraki's remarks were expressed during a farewell dinner held in Abuja on Monday, exclusively organised for the 18 outgoing governors.

Acknowledging the transient nature of political power, Saraki urged the departing governors to anticipate the potential challenges they may encounter after leaving office.

In his speech, he advised them to grant their successors the space to carry out their duties effectively, while redirecting their focus towards their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saraki emphasised the significance of embracing the forthcoming phase of life, which promises to be entirely different from their time in office.

Additionally, Saraki cautioned the outgoing governors against meddling in the affairs of their successors, urging them to dedicate more time to their families.

He further emphasised that the customary gifts of hampers and rams would no longer be received as before, advising them to manage their finances prudently.

Saraki acknowledged the difficulty of adjusting to regular life but encouraged the departing governors to approach this transition with a positive mindset.

Moreover, Saraki reminded the new governors of their elected responsibility to serve their respective states.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the current economic, political, and social challenges faced by Nigeria, emphasising the necessity for collective action in addressing these issues.

Saraki assured the new leaders of his support and expressed his prayers for their success as they navigate the complex landscape of governance.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

PDP dismisses suspension of Makarfi by ward executives

PDP dismisses suspension of Makarfi by ward executives

NYSC wants corps members to be hardworking, make families proud

NYSC wants corps members to be hardworking, make families proud

Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in France, accepts to join his govt of national unity

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in France, accepts to join his govt of national unity

Judge sends journalists out of courtroom to protect identity of witness against Kyari

Judge sends journalists out of courtroom to protect identity of witness against Kyari

Seun Kuti remanded for 48 hours in police custody for assaulting officer

Seun Kuti remanded for 48 hours in police custody for assaulting officer

Departing governors warned, no more free rams, hamper – Saraki

Departing governors warned, no more free rams, hamper – Saraki

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

Tinubu turns to North-Central for SGF appointment

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration