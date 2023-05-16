Departing governors warned, no more free rams, hamper – Saraki

Saraki's remarks were expressed during a farewell dinner held in Abuja on Monday, exclusively organised for the 18 outgoing governors.

Acknowledging the transient nature of political power, Saraki urged the departing governors to anticipate the potential challenges they may encounter after leaving office.

In his speech, he advised them to grant their successors the space to carry out their duties effectively, while redirecting their focus towards their families.

Saraki emphasised the significance of embracing the forthcoming phase of life, which promises to be entirely different from their time in office.

Additionally, Saraki cautioned the outgoing governors against meddling in the affairs of their successors, urging them to dedicate more time to their families.

He further emphasised that the customary gifts of hampers and rams would no longer be received as before, advising them to manage their finances prudently.

Saraki acknowledged the difficulty of adjusting to regular life but encouraged the departing governors to approach this transition with a positive mindset.

Moreover, Saraki reminded the new governors of their elected responsibility to serve their respective states.

He highlighted the current economic, political, and social challenges faced by Nigeria, emphasising the necessity for collective action in addressing these issues.