Delta governor-elect receives Certificate of Return

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, presented the certificate at a ceremony in Asaba.

Udoh-Tom said that the state didn’t record any inconclusive election in 2023 general election.

”I am delighted to have you here today to issue the Certificate of Return to those who are successful at the last election conducted on March 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I thank the Almighty God who gave us the strength and wisdom to pilot that election to its conclusion.

”In Delta, we have no inconclusive election,” he said.

Udoh-Tom, while congratulating the winners for victory at the poll, urged them to embrace everybody irrespective of political affiliation.

“Embracing everybody will go a long way in attracting peace and development in the state.

“As we issue you certificate of return today, INEC Delta, people of Delta and Nigerians expect you to lead every member of the state and not to lead political party in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

”You are now to govern those who voted for you and those who did not vote for you.

”I have to say this because it is important you know that every person in your constituency belong to you and every person in the state belong to the governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect.

”You have to carry everybody along and if you are able to embrace those who voted for you and who did not vote for you, everybody will be happy and Nigeria will be a better place for all of us,” he said.

In his remarks, Oborevwori, thanked God Almighty for his victory at the poll.

”Our victory is a testament to this fact; it is as comprehensive as it is decisive. The PDP won in all the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the North and South senatorial districts,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oborevwori said that in Delta central senatorial district, the party won in four out of the eight LGAs.

“But even more significant is our victory in Ethiope East LGA which has eluded the PDP since the current democratic dispensation began in 1999.

”I wish to, once again, appreciate the leader of our great party, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, under whose able and wise leadership the PDP in Delta has remained strong and formidable.

”My gratitude also goes to civil servants, retirees, organised labour, youths, professionals, student groups, traditional rulers, religious leaders, artisans, market women and those who laboured in one way or the other for this victory.

”Thank you all for staying the course. I assure you that your labour shall not be in vain,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor-elect said that in due course, the State Government would unfold a transition committee that would midwife his inauguration on May 29 and implore the people to remain prayerful, peaceful, and law abiding.