Delta Assembly suspends lawmaker, Omonade over alleged gross misconduct

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Speaker of the assembly, Dennis Guwor, announced the suspension at plenary in Asaba on Tuesday.

His suspension was a sequel to a motion of urgent importance moved by the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi (PDP-Aniocha North). Guwor said the lawmaker would be suspended for 14 legislative days.

"Distinguished colleagues, the member representing Ughelli North 1 State Constituency is, hereby, suspended by this Honourable House for 14 legislative days.

ADVERTISEMENT

"By the provisions of the House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Law, Cap H6 Laws of Delta State, 2008 and the Standing Orders of the House, the member representing Ughelli North 1 Constituency shall forthwith withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the period of the suspension.

“The member representing Ughelli North 1 Constituency should immediately return to the management all government properties in his possession, including the official vehicle.

“The Sergeant-at-Arms should escort the member from Ughelli North 1 out of the hallowed chamber,” he said.

The speaker constituted a committee to investigate the alleged gross misconduct of the lawmaker and give its reports to the house within two weeks.