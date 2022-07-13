RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Datti Baba-Ahmed under fire for refusing Muslim, northerner tags

Ima Elijah

“I hope he was misquoted out of context, otherwise he better look for supporters elsewhere,” - Nigerian citizen

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)
Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has come under serious attack in Zamfara State over his comment that he won’t like to be called a Muslim or northerner.

According to one Yusuf Abubakar, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is not proud of his religion and tribe, saying that for him to warn that he won’t accept to be referred to as a Muslim or northerner means he is ungrateful to the Almighty.

“If he has publicly said that he does not support tribalism, then nobody would comment on that because tribalism can destroy the entire country,” he added.

Another person who spoke to reporters, Babangida Ahmed, said that Baba-Ahmed has destroyed his political career in the north, saying that with such utterances, northerners may not cast their votes for Labour Party in 2023.

According to him, Peter Obi is proud to be a Catholic even with the verbal attacks of Rev. Mbaka. Obi openly stated that he remains loyal to the Church and he has never disowned his identity as an Igbo man.

“Does this mean some of us are not comfortable or feel ashamed to be associated with our blessed religion of Islam or our noble background as people from Northern Nigeria?

“I hope he was misquoted out of context, otherwise he better look for supporters elsewhere,” he said.

Recall that the embattled Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate recently granted an interview to BBC News where he allegedly made the comments.

Ima Elijah

