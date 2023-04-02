Cuba, Nicaragua, others congratulate Tinubu on election victory

In the same vein, the Developing Eight Organisations for Economic Cooperation also known as D-8 has also extended felicitations to the former Lagos State governor on his success at the just concluded presidential election of February 25, 2023.

This was contained in a statement by Tinubu's spokesman, Tunde Rahman, on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

According to Rahman, in the congratulatory letter to the president-elect signed by President Miguel Bermúdez, the Cuban Government described his election as a reaffirmation of the will to continue to strengthen the historic relations of friendship between the two countries.

While the letter jointly signed by President Daniel Saavedra and his Vice, Rosario Murillo of Nicaragua conveyed the Central American country's best wishes for Nigeria's peace and prosperity.

“Our best wishes for peace and prosperity of Nigeria, while reiterating our unwavering commitment to continue strengthening the fraternal bonds of solidarity and brotherhood that unite our people and governments,” the letter read.

On its part, the D-8 noted in its statement signed by its Secretary-General, Nigerian-born Ambassador Isiaka Imam, showered praises on Nigeria for being an active member of the 25-year-old organisation.

D-8 statement read: “Nigeria is a staunch member of the D8 Organisation. The country graciously hosts the D8 Health and Social Protection in Abuja and is on track to host the D8 Centre for Small and Medium Enterprises. Nigeria is also preparing to host the first D8 Private Sector-driven Energy Forum in Lagos in mid-2023.