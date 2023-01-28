Crowd of supporters receive APC Governorship candidate, Udofia in Uyo

The governorship candidate was greeted and celebrated by well-wishers and party faithful who came out in their numbers to receive him at the airport.

Udofia who was beaming with smiles as he acknowledged cheers from his supporters addressed them and newsmen on arrival and assured them that he was in the race to enthrone shared prosperity for the People of the State.

He decried the prevailing unemployment and underemployment plaguing the state, especially among her youth population.

He promised that his administration when elected would stimulate growth and development to attain shared prosperity by investing in human capital development and broadening the economy of the State.

He described his victory at the Court of Appeal as an act of God and a validation of the yearnings and aspirations of the people for a better Akwa Ibom that works for all.

He assured them that he will never let them down and called on all progressive-minded Akwa Ibom people across Party lines to join the movement to rescue the state from leadership without values.