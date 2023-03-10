Cross River 2023: 10 political parties collapse structure to support PDP's Onor

Chairman of COPPs, Mr Ntami Esege, who issued the statement, said that the decision to team up with the PDP governorship candidate was to support him to take the state to an enviable height.

He stated that the decision to support Onor was arrived at after a careful assessment of all the candidates, with focus on competence, capacity and character.

Esege said that Onor’s antecedent had placed him above every other candidate for the job of leading the state for the next four years.

“Conscious of what the state has gone through in the last eight years, we unanimously resolved to support a man with the right credentials to take the state to an enviable height,” he stated.

NAN reports that some of the political parties that agreed to team up with the PDP governorship candidate included: ADC, ZLP, AA, APGA, ADP and Accord.

NAN also recalls that Onor had secured the endorsement of notable religious and socio-political groups within the last few days.

