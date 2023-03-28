ADVERTISEMENT
Court stops Ayu from parading as PDP National Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

They want him to stay away from the party pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.

Iyorchia Ayu. (ICIR)
Iyorchia Ayu. (ICIR)

Ayu was dragged before the court by Mr Conrad Utaan, Chairman of his Igyorov Ward of the party in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue,

Also joined in the matter is the PDP.

The Ward officials are accusing Ayu of anti-party activities.

Utaan principally sought an order of interim injunction restraining Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of PDP having lost membership of the party after the Ward suspended him.

The application was supported by a 15-paragraphs affidavit to which was annexed three exhibits marked as Exhibits A1, A2 and B.

Among the exhibits are the applicant’s PDP membership card, receipts for payment of dues and a vote of no confidence passed on Ayu by the Executive Council members of Igyorov Ward of PDP in Gboko Local Government, Benue.

In a written address before the court, counsel for the applicant, Mr Mike Assoh, asked the court to restrain Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of PDP pending the hearing and determination of the motion seeking for his suspension.

Ruling, the presiding judge, Justice W.I. Kpochi, held that considering the pool of affidavits before the court and the issues distilled in the written address by the applicant’s counsel, it was proper to grant the interim injunction as craved.

The case was adjourned to April 17, 2023 for hearing.

