Court stops Akeredolu from inaugurating committee, Aiyedatiwa chairs SEC in Ondo

The appointed Interim Management Committee for the council and the LCDAs had received clearance from the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The court order came in response to a filing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which sought to prevent the defendants, including Governor Akeredolu, the Speaker of the Ondo Assembly, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, from inaugurating any person not democratically elected as a member of caretaker committees to administer the affairs of the local councils and the LCDA.

Justice Yemi Fasanmi granted the order, stating, “The application defendants/respondents are hereby restrained from inaugurating any person or persons not democratically elected as members of caretaker committees to administer the affairs of local government councils and Local Council Development Areas in Ondo state pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction in this suit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The development adds a layer of complexity to the political landscape in Ondo State, as the PDP challenges the legitimacy of the appointed committee members.

Meanwhile, the State Executive Council meeting, presided over by Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, took place today.

Eighteen commissioners attended the meeting, the first in three months.

Background

Notably, Governor Akeredolu, who has been out of the state for nearly six months, remains absent from the proceedings. His extended absence has raised concerns about a potential governance vacuum, and critics argue that his continued stay in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, instead of Akure, further exacerbates the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT