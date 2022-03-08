A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress.
Court sacks Umahi and his deputy over defection to APC
The court says the votes Umahi secured when he was elected as governor of the state in 2019, belonged to the PDP.
Recommended articles
Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday, Match 8, 2022, ruled that the 393,042 votes Umahi secured when he was elected as governor of the state in 2019, belonged to the PDP.
The judge added that the votes could not be transferred to the APC.
Justice Ekwo also said that Umahi and his deputy’s defection to the APC not only threw out the PDP, but also the party’s votes.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng