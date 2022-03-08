RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court sacks Umahi and his deputy over defection to APC

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The court says the votes Umahi secured when he was elected as governor of the state in 2019, belonged to the PDP.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress.

Recommended articles

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday, Match 8, 2022, ruled that the 393,042 votes Umahi secured when he was elected as governor of the state in 2019, belonged to the PDP.

The judge added that the votes could not be transferred to the APC.

Justice Ekwo also said that Umahi and his deputy’s defection to the APC not only threw out the PDP, but also the party’s votes.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

13 Ukrainian female air force personnel killed so far – Official

13 Ukrainian female air force personnel killed so far – Official

8 Nigerian women who break the bias with finesse

8 Nigerian women who break the bias with finesse

Court sacks Umahi and his deputy over defection to APC

Court sacks Umahi and his deputy over defection to APC

Obaseki asks Edo PDP members to leave party if they can’t accept his leadership

Obaseki asks Edo PDP members to leave party if they can’t accept his leadership

Shell plans to withdraw from all oil projects in Russia

Shell plans to withdraw from all oil projects in Russia

Strike: ASUU sanctions erring members in Alex Ekwueme Varsity

Strike: ASUU sanctions erring members in Alex Ekwueme Varsity

UK will back Poland to supply jets to Ukraine – Minister

UK will back Poland to supply jets to Ukraine – Minister

Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up

Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up

2023: TNM, Kwankwaso-led political movement, adopts NNPP

2023: TNM, Kwankwaso-led political movement, adopts NNPP

Trending

2023: Atiku officially declares to run for Presidency

Abubakar Atiku urged Nigerians to remain united in spite of their current challenges (Premium Times)

Buhari ignores governors, insists Adamu is preferred APC Chairman

APC Governors and President Buhari

Dele Momodu says he’s more confident of winning PDP presidential ticket than Atiku

Dele Momodu and Atiku Abubakar (PM Parrot)

2023: Okechukwu hits back at Bauchi gov's criticism of APC’s zoning formula

Governor Bala Mohammed (Signal)