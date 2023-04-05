BREAKING: Court issues restraining order against Labour Party national officers
A court has restrained four individuals from parading themselves as National Officers of the Labour Party due to allegations of document forgery and unlawful substitutions during the last general elections.
The order was issued on Wednesday, April 05, 2023, by Justice Hamza Muazu in Abuja, following an ex-parte application argued by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), James Ogwu Onoja.
Meet the restrained officers
According to Onoja, the restrained national officers, including the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure, National Secretary Farouk Ibrahim, National Organising Secretary Mr Clement Ojukwu and one other individual, allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general elections.
What happened in court?
The Senior lawyer tendered several documents confirming that the Chief Registrar of the Court wrote to the Labour Party to disown several documents used for the alleged criminal activities by Abure and three others.
Onoja further informed the court that the four individuals were indicted by a police investigation and are to be arraigned in court, with warrants for their arrest already obtained.
What the court decided
After reviewing the application and supporting affidavits, Justice Muazu held that the case presented a good argument for the request to be granted.
As a result, he issued an immediate restraining order against the four individuals, ordering them to stop parading themselves as National Officers of the Labour Party.
