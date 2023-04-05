BREAKING: Court issues restraining order against Labour Party national officers

The order was issued on Wednesday, April 05, 2023, by Justice Hamza Muazu in Abuja, following an ex-parte application argued by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), James Ogwu Onoja.

Meet the restrained officers

According to Onoja, the restrained national officers, including the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure, National Secretary Farouk Ibrahim, National Organising Secretary Mr Clement Ojukwu and one other individual, allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general elections.

What happened in court?

The Senior lawyer tendered several documents confirming that the Chief Registrar of the Court wrote to the Labour Party to disown several documents used for the alleged criminal activities by Abure and three others.

Onoja further informed the court that the four individuals were indicted by a police investigation and are to be arraigned in court, with warrants for their arrest already obtained.

What the court decided

After reviewing the application and supporting affidavits, Justice Muazu held that the case presented a good argument for the request to be granted.

