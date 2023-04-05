The sports category has moved to a new website.
BREAKING: Court issues restraining order against Labour Party national officers

Ima Elijah

A court has restrained four individuals from parading themselves as National Officers of the Labour Party due to allegations of document forgery and unlawful substitutions during the last general elections.

The order was issued on Wednesday, April 05, 2023, by Justice Hamza Muazu in Abuja, following an ex-parte application argued by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), James Ogwu Onoja.

According to Onoja, the restrained national officers, including the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure, National Secretary Farouk Ibrahim, National Organising Secretary Mr Clement Ojukwu and one other individual, allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general elections.

The Senior lawyer tendered several documents confirming that the Chief Registrar of the Court wrote to the Labour Party to disown several documents used for the alleged criminal activities by Abure and three others.

Onoja further informed the court that the four individuals were indicted by a police investigation and are to be arraigned in court, with warrants for their arrest already obtained.

After reviewing the application and supporting affidavits, Justice Muazu held that the case presented a good argument for the request to be granted.

As a result, he issued an immediate restraining order against the four individuals, ordering them to stop parading themselves as National Officers of the Labour Party.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

