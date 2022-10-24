Court document shows Peter Obi not to blame for El-Rufai’s arrest

The Genesis: El-Rufai claimed that Obi, in 2013, as the governor of Anambra State, arrested and detained him.

What El-Rufai said: The Kaduna State Governor, who stated this at an interactive session of the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna, claimed that Obi arrested and detained him for 48 hours.

Why El-Rufai was in Kaduna: El-Rufai stated that he visited Anambra to monitor the state’s governorship bye-election at the time.

In December, 2013, the Kaduna state governor challenged the breach of his fundamental rights as occasioned by his restriction to hotel premises, by dragging Obi to court.

El-Rufai in his claims in the court papers had stated that operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) were solely responsible for the unlawful restrictions he suffered from November 15 to 16.

What the court had said: News reporters have sighted a document carrying the courts decision on the issue. However, a judgement of the Federal High Court, Awka division in Anambra State delivered on September 29, 2014, shows that Obi had no hand in the detention of El-Rufai in 2013.

The court disclosed that it has no reference either directly or indirectly to Obi in El-Rufai’s 48 hours detention at Finotel hotel premises.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Bature Isah Gafai, El-Rufai directed his allegations against the SSS alone and did not join either Obi or Anambra State Government as defendants in the suit marked FHC/AWK/CS/310/13.

How the hearing went: The only two defendants in the suit are the SSS and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

The AGF was made a defendant on account of being the Chief Law Officer of the Federation as well as for vicarious liabilities reasons.

The sighted document disclosed that Justice Bature Isah Gafai, in the 29-page judgment, never made even a veil reference or issued an order whatsoever, against Peter Obi and Anambra State since El-Rufai in all his depositions in the suit pointed no wrongdoings against Peter Obi in the detention saga.

Who should be blamed for El-Rufai's arrest: Justice Gafai , in the Court of Appeal, found SSS liable for the unlawful detention of El-Rufai and accordingly, imposed a fine of N2M on the security agency to be paid as damages to El-Rufai for the breach of his fundamental rights to personal liberty, freedom of movement, speech, and association.

The guilty must apologize publicly: The Judge also ordered the SSS to tender an apology to El-Rufai in two national dailies, to wit; the Sun and Daily Trust newspapers, having been found liable for the act complained of by El-Rufai.

SSS defends arresting El-Rufai: The SSS and AGF in their joint counter affidavit to El-Rufai’s claims of unlawful arrest and detention had asserted in defence, that the Kaduna State Governor who was classified as a “VIP” was accorded protective restrictions when he refused the request of its operatives to give him protective company.

Though Justice Gafai rejected the SSS assertions, the security agency had claimed to have an “intelligence report” that El-Rufai would be harmed and that it would be blamed for the failure to act to give him protection, hence, the deployment of its operatives to the hotel.