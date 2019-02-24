He was not the only one mourning the loss as the party’s governorship candidate Razak Atunwa comes from Efue, in the council area.

Atunwa is the incumbent House of Representatives member representing Asa and Ilorin West Federal Constituency.

According to INEC, while APC polled a total of 15, 932 votes, PDP scored 11, 252 votes

The result of the election was announced by the Returning Officer for ASA Local Government, Prof Emmanuel Sanya at the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ilorin on Sunday.

APC won in 12 of the 17 wards in Asa while PDP won in five wards.

The Returning Officer said a total of 73, 425 voters were registered in the local government, while 29, 027 voters were accredited for the election.

Sanya said out of the 28, 815 votes cast, 27, 850 were valid with 956 votes rejected.

The returning officer said results are still being expected in three other local governments, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Ilorin South, which make up the senatorial district.