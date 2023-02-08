ADVERTISEMENT
Collect their money, vote for us - Obi advises voters

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi restated his commitment to building a new Nigeria where prosperity will be justly distributed.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The former Anambra State Governor made this known while speaking during the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Labour Party flag-bearer also talked about his plans, which include making Kwara State an agricultural hub for industrialisation and exportation in the country.

He thereby called on the people of the state to shun vote-buyers on February 25, 2023.

Obi's said:They will come to you to vote for them and give you money. Collect their money and vote for us.

“What we are doing here is new politics. We want to build a new Nigeria. We don’t want to build a new Nigeria where we divide ourselves, but a Nigeria where we unite ourselves. A new Nigeria is possible; that is what Datti and I want to do.

“In the past 10 years, Nigeria has been producing insecurity and poverty. Today, we have more people living in poverty than in any other country in the world. Unemployment, misery, and fuel scarcity dominate everywhere now, causing real-time suffering.

“A new Nigeria we want to build is a Nigeria where we will start securing Nigeria. Nigerians should be able to move around in Nigeria and feel secure. We want to provide a united Nigeria where there will be law and order and everybody will be proud to say, ‘I am a Nigerian.’ We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production.

Collect their money, vote for us - Obi advises voters

